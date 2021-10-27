Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer reveals daughter had drink spiked

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 2.21pm
(BBC/PA)
(BBC/PA)

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer has recalled feeling “terrified” after his daughter’s drink was spiked.

The TV chef, 58, said his 24-year-old daughter Flo was targeted around five years ago while out for lunch with friends.

Appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4, he recounted how he took her to hospital, describing it as a “horrible time”.

Rimmer, best known for his on-screen partnership with Tim Lovejoy, was taking part in a discussion about a campaign to boycott nightclubs in response to a rise in spiking cases.

He said: “Flo’s 24 now but about five or six years ago she had her drink spiked. She had been out for lunch with some friends and she’d had about three glasses of wine.

“She came home and was in a right state. We were saying to her, ‘How much have you had to drink?’

“And she said, ‘I’ve literally had three glasses of wine, I’m really scared, I don’t know what’s happening’.”

Rimmer added: “We took her to A&E and, I’ll be honest with you, they sort of thought, ‘You’re just over-anxious parents, your daughter’s had too much to drink’.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer (Matt Crossick/PA)

“But it wasn’t, the behaviour was completely different. It really, really shook her up, it was a horrible, horrible time.”

Rimmer said he felt “terrified” during the experience.

He described his daughter as “very open, she’s pretty sensible – she likes a party, like most young people do, but you feel that fear that really hasn’t gone away”.

The TV star said he agreed with the boycott but was unsure what the solution is.

Hundreds of cases including drink spiking and injections have been reported in recent months.

Detectives are also investigating six reports of women being injected on nights out in Brighton during the past week.

