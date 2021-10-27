Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Our Yorkshire Farm couple address marriage speculation

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 3.15pm
Amanda Owen stars in Our Yorkshire Farm alongside her husband and children (Richard Walker/PA)
Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda Owen and husband Clive have released a statement following reports speculating about their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for 21 years and have nine children, have risen to fame through the Channel 5 show which follows their life on Ravenseat Farm.

They said in a joint statement to the PA news agency: “With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

“We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through.

“We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this.”

Amanda Owen’s family life is showcased on Our Yorkshire Farm (PA)

The couple run the 2,000-acre hill farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, and take care of about 1,000 sheep.

Our Yorkshire Farm is on its fifth series after first launching in 2018.

Mrs Owen, 47, is publishing a book this week titled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories and pictures from their lives in the countryside, alongside seasonal recipes.

Speaking about her book recently, the shepherdess told the PA news agency: “It’s about the countryside, it’s about the things that people maybe value a little bit more now.

“During the pandemic, that was the one thing that was taken away from people. It doesn’t matter how much technology you’ve got, or how many Zooms you do, if what you really crave is fresh air and to be out in the elements.”

