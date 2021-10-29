Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Andrew Lloyd Webber sells The Other Palace Theatre to fellow impresario

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 3.07pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Nigel French/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Nigel French/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber has sold The Other Palace Theatre to West End producer Bill Kenwright.

Lord Lloyd-Webber’s company LW Theatres has owned and operated the venue since 2015.

The London theatre was redeveloped in 2012 with a 308-seat performance space, studio, bar and restaurant.

Reopening dates and the first production will be announced “in the coming days” by Bill Kenwright Ltd, according to a statement.

Kenwright said: “Anyone who knows me… and that includes all of the current London theatre owners… knows that owning a theatre in London has never been on my bucket list.

“Andrew has been a friend and collaborator for over 40 years and when I heard that he was thinking of selling The Other Palace, that mindset altered.

“The Other Palace is a theatrical hub for new and exciting work where Andrew and his team have achieved so much.

“I had not only produced there, but also seen other productions both on the main stage and in the studio and had always felt the big hug that the theatre itself seemed to deliver.

“After nearly two years of pandemic chaos, it felt exactly the right moment for a positive step and a commitment to the future.

“As we continue to learn, discover and plan the next chapter for the venue and how it will continue to play a key role in growing exciting new talent, and exhilarating work, we will be bringing back an old favourite so that The Other Palace’s Christmas lights can well and truly start shining again.

“After these months of both literal and metaphorical darkness, it’s a nice feeling.”

Off the Rails premiere – London
Bill Kenwright (Ian West/PA)

Lord Lloyd-Webber added: “I have hugely enjoyed running The Other Palace, and we have enjoyed great success in this wonderful and unique place over the last six years.

“It is an amazing creative facility, and I am delighted that it will continue to be in safe hands under the stewardship of Bill Kenwright, who shared my passion and commitment for developing and nurturing young talent and new work.”

Kenwright, who is the chairman of Everton Football Club, also runs Theatre Royal Windsor.

