Sir Elton John tops UK albums chart for first time in nine years

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sir Elton John has topped the UK albums chart for the first time in nine years with his new collaboration record.

The 74-year-old singer’s 32nd studio album, titled The Lockdown Sessions, was released on October 22 and features collaborations with leading artists including Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X and Dua Lipa.

The record secured more than 31,000 charts sales, 84% of which were CD and vinyl sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

This is Sir Elton’s eighth number one album, his first since 2012’s Good Morning To The Night.

‘The Lockdown Sessions’ is out now!! This is an album of friendships and collaboration, I’m so proud to have worked with so many incredible & talented artists. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it!#TheLockdownSessions pic.twitter.com/i1sqnGfeQr — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 22, 2021

His 2017 greatest hits album also charts within the top 20 coming in at number 16 this week, making it the record’s 207th week in the top 100.

The Rocketman singer’s collaboration with Dua Lipa on their track Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) also sits at number two in the UK singles chart, having previously reached the top spot earlier this month.

Lana Del Rey’s eighth record Blue Banisters has entered into the UK albums chart at number two and claims the top selling album on vinyl this week.

Duran Duran’s first new album in six years, titled Future Past, sits at number three, the band’s highest-charting album since 2004’s Astronaut.

Biffy Clyro’s The Myth Of Happily Ever lands in fourth position while last week’s number one album, Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay, drops to number five.

The Rolling Stones’ 40th-anniversary reissue of their 1981 album Tattoo You also enters the top ten coming in at number seven.

In anticipation of Adele’s new album, titled 30, which is due for release on November 19, her previous three albums have entered the top 40 – 25 places at number 6, 21 is at 13 and her debut album 19 sits at 35.

The singer also secures a second week at number one in the UK singles chart with her comeback track Easy On Me.

Over the last seven days, the single has claimed 103,000 charts sales, including 11 million streams, which comfortably keeps the track at the top of the charts after its record-breaking debut last week.

Sir Elton and Lipa’s collaboration is followed by Ed Sheeran’s Shivers, which holds on to its third place position.

Love Nwantiti by CKay ranked fourth and Glass Animal’s track Heat Waves climbed one place to number five.