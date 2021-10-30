Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes to switch on Hay-on-Wye Christmas lights

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 2.11pm
Miriam Margolyes (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bafta award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes is to switch on Hay-on-Wye’s Christmas lights during the town’s winter festival next month.

The Harry Potter actress, known for playing Professor Sprout in the film franchise, will make her appearance on November 26, when she will also talk about her new memoir This Much Is True.

Carol singing will accompany the free switch-on event, which will take place between 5pm and 7pm in The Cheese Market.

Margolyes, also famed for her role in The Age Of Innocence – for which she won best supporting actress at the Baftas – will be joined on stage by broadcaster and classicist Natalie Haynes to talk about her book, which tells of her extraordinary life to date.

The Hay Festival Winter Weekend is being held in-person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. (Hay Festival handout/PA)
More than 80 acclaimed writers and performers are set to take part in the Hay Festival Winter Weekend, among them Magpie author Elizabeth Day, adventurer Bear Grylls, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie and former footballer and pundit John Barnes, who will be talking about racism in the sport.

The festival has not been held in person for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Events will take place in the centre of Hay-on-Wye, located on the edge of the Brecon Beacons, on the Llwyfan Cymru – Wales Stage, Baillie Gifford Stage and inside the festival bookshop, while livestreamed sessions will also be hosted online.

Organisers said they want to continue “embracing the festival’s new global audience”, saying that closed captioning will be offered for all digital events.

Katie Sutton, chair of Hay Chamber of Commerce, said: “Hay-on-Wye is so excited to be hosting Hay Festival Winter Weekend in person again, especially after 20 difficult months.

“We’re particularly delighted that Miriam Margolyes will be switching on the lights and we are all looking forward to welcoming people back to our beautiful town.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit

hayfestival.org/winter-weekend

.

