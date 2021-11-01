Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Wombles join forces with Sir Paul McCartney to encourage people to eat less meat

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 12.03am
(Meat Free Monday/PA)
(Meat Free Monday/PA)

The Wombles are collaborating with Sir Paul McCartney on a project to encourage people to eat less meat for the sake of the environment.

As part of the #OneStepGreener campaign for Cop26, the classic children’s characters are joining forces with Sir Paul’s campaign Meat Free Monday.

The children’s show has championed positive environmental behaviour since it first aired in 1973 as it is about a family of litter-picking creatures who live on Wimbledon Common.

Sir Paul launched Meat Free Monday, which encourages people to go without meat once a week, with daughters Mary and Stella in 2009.

The furry creatures are supporting the campaign with the creation of two family-friendly plant-based recipes.

Each of the recipes will be presented in a short, animated film featuring one of the famous Wombles characters – Madame Cholet’s Chilli Non Carne and Tobermory’s Corn and Courgette Fritters.

The recipes will be published on November 1, World Vegan Day, and November 8 on the Meat Free Monday website.

The Beatles star, 79, also composed the song which features in the recipe films.

Speaking on behalf of The Wombles, Great Uncle Bulgaria said: “We love the Meat Free Monday campaign.

“Reducing the amount of meat we eat is good for the planet, good for animals and good for our health.

“We hope that the super tasty recipes created by Madame Cholet and Tobermory will encourage everyone to go meat free for at least one day a week.”

The Wombles will be campaigning throughout the climate change conference as they are supporting the Government’s Together for Our Planet drive to encourage all of us to go #OneStepGreener for the planet.

The characters have already featured in animated films explaining how we can all go #OneStepGreener by travelling smarter, reusing and upcycling, planting trees, growing and eating food in season and creating wildlife friendly gardens.

The Wombles originally appeared in a series of children’s novels by Elizabeth Beresford which followed a group of creatures who lived beneath Wimbledon Common who collected and recycled the litter left behind.

The characters were adapted into a TV series which first aired in 1973 and ran until 1975.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier