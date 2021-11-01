Chris de Burgh says he feels thankful after receiving booster jab

Chris de Burgh said he feels thankful for having had his booster vaccination after catching coronavirus earlier this year.

The singer, best known for his 1986 hit The Lady In Red, was forced to postpone a series of European concerts in the summer after testing positive for the virus.

He has now received a booster jab.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the 73-year-old said: “I had two jabs and, like so many other people I have come across, I got another little dose.

“Thank God I had been vaccinated. It was like a mild cold. I was shocked, actually. I was about to do a solo tour in Europe and I had to defer it for a few weeks.”

Chris de Burgh performs in 1997 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The star, who lived in both Nigeria and the former Zaire (now DR Congo) when he was young, added: “But living in Africa, as I was as a child, I had to have all of them – yellow fever, polio, et cetera et cetera, and I never got any of them. Vaccinations work. Sorry, folks, but they do work.”

De Burgh said the virus has not affected his singing voice and he is still able to hit the high notes.

He added: “In fact, on the new album I am hitting notes that I was … doing in 1982. High C for those who are singing right now. High C, that’s the big one.”

The singer recently released The Legend Of Robin Hood, his 27th studio album, which was inspired by the outlaw figure from Sherwood Forest and his legacy in popular culture.

De Burgh said a distant relative, Hubert de Burgh, had been chief lawmaker of England and Ireland during the reign of King John, when Hood is thought to have lived.

“We don’t know actually whether Robin even existed but the idea of robbing from the rich to give to the poor is a good idea – unlike the taxman he actually allegedly gave it back it to the poor,” he said.

“And that’s why I think the idea of Robin Hood has endured 800 years.”