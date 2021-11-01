Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holly Willoughby recalls ‘terrifying’ moment that led to self-reflection journey

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 2.36pm
Holly Willoughby has published a book about her experiences (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby has spoken of the “terrifying” moment of self-reflection she experienced while undergoing alternative treatments in Australia.

The 40-year-old host of This Morning underwent kinesiology, which claims to be able to diagnose problems in the body through its muscles, while co-hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2018.

Willoughby took the place of the series’ usual presenter, Ant McPartlin, following his arrest for drink-driving.

Tusk Conservation Awards – London
Fearne Cotton (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She subsequently launched Wylde Moon, a lifestyle website exploring topics from “beauty and fashion to energy and healing”.

Appearing on the Happy Place podcast hosted by Fearne Cotton, Willoughby recalled coming to the realisation she wanted to know herself better.

The mother-of-three, who has published a book about her experiences called Reflections, said: “Australia was a little gift really because a) I wasn’t supposed to be there and b) I was on the other side of the world.

“I was without my children, without my husband for two weeks before they came out. And I had this apartment, and I had nothing to do apart from look after myself.

“I was in the land of the alternative life and I was like, ‘Wow, I am going to do everything’. I am just going to dive on in here and see what feels good.”

Willoughby said she had “weird experiences” and met “wonderful people”, but that her meeting with a kinesiologist had the most impact.

She added: “There was seriously something else going on there because she definitely unlocked something.

“And I know that people are very wary of people maybe going in and having an unlocking moment in, say, something… the NHS wouldn’t recommend.

“There is a professional route to go down with your psychologist and your therapy and there is an alternative route. Now, for me they worked beautifully alongside each other.

“But there was this moment and it was… Actually it was bloody terrifying if I am going to be completely honest. It wasn’t a nice feeling.

“It wasn’t like a eureka hallelujah moment. It wasn’t nice. But I knew that it was the beginning of something.

“That was it really. That was the beginning. What started off as scary I now love. I’m never going to be at the point where you go, ‘I did that and now I am fixed’.”

The TV star said she intended to keep “digging down and finding more” because she was enjoying getting to know her adult self better.

Willoughby has co-presented ITV’s morning programme since 2009 and has also appeared on shows including Celebrity Juice, The Xtra Factor and The Voice.

