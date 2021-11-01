BBC Radio 1 launches Annie Nightingale scholarship for female and non-binary DJs

An error occurred. Please try again.

BBC Radio 1 has launched a new scholarship for female and non-binary dance music DJs, named after presenter Annie Nightingale.

The station’s longest-serving host was the first female DJ on the channel when she joined 50 years ago.

The Annie Nightingale Presents Scholarship “aims to celebrate and elevate talented women and non-binary people in the electronic music scene by providing them with a national platform to showcase their taste and expertise”, the station said in a statement.

✨ ANNOUNCEMENT ✨ We're launching the Annie Nightingale Presents Scholarship, a brand-new initiative designed to champion up-and-coming women and non-binary DJs in the Dance scene. Read more here: https://t.co/7bcizNU2Jz pic.twitter.com/2Dvjh6dhXz — BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) November 1, 2021

Each year three recipients will appear in a special edition of Annie Nightingale Presents on Radio 1.

Nightingale, 81, said: “I was the first ever female DJ on radio and am now the longest serving presenter of any gender.

“Ever since I began, I have wanted to help other young broadcasters passionate about music to achieve their dreams on the airwaves, and now we at Radio 1 are to put that on a proper footing.

“Each year, Annie Nightingale Presents will promote several budding DJs to hone their craft and give them each an hour-long show, broadcast on Radio 1 in a prominent Saturday night slot.”

Annie Nightingale (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, added: “It feels incredibly fitting to have a female dance icon like Annie Nightingale being able to uplift new and exciting DJs to the national stage.

“This has always been very close to Annie’s heart, so we’re pleased to be able to give her this annual opportunity to celebrate the newest ones to watch, and we’re looking forward to hearing what they each bring to the show.”

Three DJs named Martha, LCY and Godlands have been named as the inaugural recipients.

Martha said: “I’ve learnt most of what I know about presenting and interviewing from listening to Annie Nightingale so it’s an absolute honour to be part of Annie’s very first scholarship.

“I am truly excited to bring music from the fringes of the electronic music spaces that I frequent to the Radio 1 airwaves.

“I’m planning on taking the listener on a journey through my taste, including some surprises and a mix that will be the perfect companion, whether you’re running or raving.”