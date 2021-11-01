Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC Radio 1 launches Annie Nightingale scholarship for female and non-binary DJs

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 3.28pm
Annie Nightingale (Ian West/PA)
Annie Nightingale (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 1 has launched a new scholarship for female and non-binary dance music DJs, named after presenter Annie Nightingale.

The station’s longest-serving host was the first female DJ on the channel when she joined 50 years ago.

The Annie Nightingale Presents Scholarship “aims to celebrate and elevate talented women and non-binary people in the electronic music scene by providing them with a national platform to showcase their taste and expertise”, the station said in a statement.

Each year three recipients will appear in a special edition of Annie Nightingale Presents on Radio 1.

Nightingale, 81, said: “I was the first ever female DJ on radio and am now the longest serving presenter of any gender.

“Ever since I began, I have wanted to help other young broadcasters passionate about music to achieve their dreams on the airwaves, and now we at Radio 1 are to put that on a proper footing.

“Each year, Annie Nightingale Presents will promote several budding DJs to hone their craft and give them each an hour-long show, broadcast on Radio 1 in a prominent Saturday night slot.”

Women of the Year Lunch and Awards 2010 – London
Annie Nightingale (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, added: “It feels incredibly fitting to have a female dance icon like Annie Nightingale being able to uplift new and exciting DJs to the national stage.

“This has always been very close to Annie’s heart, so we’re pleased to be able to give her this annual opportunity to celebrate the newest ones to watch, and we’re looking forward to hearing what they each bring to the show.”

Three DJs named Martha, LCY and Godlands have been named as the inaugural recipients.

Martha said: “I’ve learnt most of what I know about presenting and interviewing from listening to Annie Nightingale so it’s an absolute honour to be part of Annie’s very first scholarship.

“I am truly excited to bring music from the fringes of the electronic music spaces that I frequent to the Radio 1 airwaves.

“I’m planning on taking the listener on a journey through my taste, including some surprises and a mix that will be the perfect companion, whether you’re running or raving.”

