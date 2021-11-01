Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC defends story following criticism it was ‘transphobic and poorly evidenced’

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 6.24pm
The BBC has defended an article which featured interviews with lesbians who have said they have been pressured into having sex with trans women.

The broadcaster said in a statement the article, which had the headline We’re being pressured into sex by some trans women, had prompted “many complaints” and had been branded “transphobic and poorly evidenced”.

The piece, published last week, questioned whether a lesbian is “transphobic if she does not want to have sex with trans women”.

It also included comments from a number of lesbians who said they have been criticised for not wanting to have sex with trans women, including one who said they “had someone saying they would rather kill me than Hitler”.

The article also included a social media survey of 80 lesbians, of which 56% said they had been pressured or coerced to accept a trans woman as a sexual partner.

An open letter to the BBC from campaign group Trans Activism UK, which was signed by more than 20,000 people, criticised the article.

It said the piece “dangerously frames” lesbians being pressured into sex “as a widespread issue”.

In a statement on Monday, the BBC said it had received “a wide range of feedback from those who find the article challenging as well as those who welcome its publication”.

It added that while some have argued the piece is flawed because of the inclusion of a survey with a small sample size, the “article itself states there is little research in this area”.

The statement, published on the complaints section of the BBC website, said the article stated “the survey featured was conducted on social media and is therefore self-selecting; and even the author of the survey admits it may not be a representative sample”.

“Furthermore, there is a link to the detail of the findings which enables the reader to make up their own minds about the replies the sample generated.”

The broadcaster added the article “went through a rigorous editorial review process and fully complies with the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards”.

It added the article, which took months of work, “deals with a matter worthy of investigation”.

