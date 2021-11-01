Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly star Judi Love says she is proud of her time on the show

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 8.22pm
Loose Women star Judi Love said she feels proud of her time on Strictly Come Dancing after becoming the fifth contestant to be eliminated (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Loose Women star Judi Love said she feels proud of her time on Strictly Come Dancing after becoming the fifth contestant to be eliminated.

The TV personality and comedian, 41, and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima were booted off the show on the weekend.

Love, who had been forced to miss a week due to a positive Covid-19 test, danced a cha cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John, scoring 25 points.

Speaking about her exit on Strictly – It Takes Two, Love told host Rylan Clark: “There’s a sense of accomplishment when taking part in Strictly and I just look at Graziano and I’m so appreciative of what he’s done and what we’ve done together.”

Love and Di Prima were in the dance-off against Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones.

The judges unanimously decided to save Peaty.

When asked about her thoughts on the judges’ critiques of her cha cha, Love said: “I feel good! I appreciate all the judges, they’re professionals.

“That’s their expertise, but what I would say to Craig is that his expertise is ballroom so I would challenge him to a little twerk off and let me lift up my scoreboard!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Judi Love was partnered with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

And Love admitted she was nervous to return to Strictly after her positive Covid test.

She said: “I felt like there was a lot of nerves but I was so determined to get back on that dancefloor, no matter what, with my partner… I just wanted to get back out there and share the experience with Graziano again – it’s a partnership.”

Di Prima said: “Judi has been the highlight of my journey on Strictly. I found a friend.

“She understood every part of my character.

“Because we connected since the first second, I know this person here, if I have got a problem, if I need someone to talk to – she’s the one.”

Strictly – It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30pm on BBC Two.

