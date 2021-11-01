Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EastEnders favourite makes surprise return to the square

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 8.32pm
(BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)
Sean Slater has made a dramatic return to EastEnders for a one-off episode.

The character, played by Robert Kazinsky, returned to Walford after receiving a phone call from his mother Jean (Gillian Wright).

Monday’s episode also saw him visit his sister Stacey (Lacey Turner).

Robert Kazinsky stars as Sean Slater (BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

However, Sean also became embroiled in a complicated situation involving Stacey’s new wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Slater last appeared in the BBC One soap in 2019, leaving to seek help at a mental health facility after attempting suicide.

Before that, he was last seen on screen escaping a frozen lake in 2009 after attempting to drown his family in a car.

Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) (BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/PA)

He first appeared in 2006 and became something of a seducer on the square.

EastEnders continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

