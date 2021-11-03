Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio joins Charles at Stella McCartney’s Cop26 fashion show

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 3.25pm
The Prince of Wales (centre) speaks with designer Stella McCartney (right) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Prince of Wales (centre) speaks with designer Stella McCartney (right) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Prince of Wales was joined by Leonardo DiCaprio as he viewed a fashion exhibition by designer Stella McCartney at Cop26.

Charles spoke with the Hollywood star, who has been a United Nations representative on climate change since 2014, at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

McCartney, the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul, is known for her environmental activism and using vegetarian and animal-free alternatives in her work.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Charles speaks with Leonardo DiCaprio (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pieces on display included mushroom-inspired hats, football boots, shoes and bags arranged amongst mossy outcrops.

Charles was pictured being given a tour of the installation by McCartney and speaking with Hollywood star DiCaprio upon arrival.

The Oscar-winning actor has attended several events and pop-ups during Cop26.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Stella McCartney takes the prince around her installation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Earlier in the week, Kew Science, the research arm of Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, said DiCaprio had passed through its Carbon Garden space, where scientists will be highlighting the role plants can play in providing solutions to climate change across Cop26.

DiCaprio, who describes himself as an actor and environmentalist on Instagram, updated his biography ahead of the event to include the hashtag #COP26.

He also added a link to the United Nations website page on climate change.

Cop26 – Glasgow
McCartney is known for using vegetarian and vegan materials (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In 2016, the actor was an executive producer on The Ivory Game, which examined the ivory trade.

Oscar-winning director Fisher Stevens also filmed DiCaprio as he travelled around the world to see the effects of global warming for the 2016 feature Before The Flood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]