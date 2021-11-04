Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran thanks fans after his album hits Spotify streaming milestone

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 2.44pm
Ed Sheeran thanks fans for streaming the album (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ed Sheeran thanks fans for streaming the album (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ed Sheeran has thanked his fans as he revealed that more than one billion people have streamed his new album.

The singer, 30, released his fourth solo studio album =, or Equals, last week.

It is the latest instalment in the Suffolk singer-songwriter’s mathematical symbol series.

Earthshot Prize Awards
Ed Sheeran’s album is set to top the charts (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

The album, which was among the year’s most highly anticipated music releases, includes the UK number one singles Shivers and Bad Habits.

Alongside an image which showed the album’s streaming statistics, Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “= (equals) has hit a Billion streams on @spotify.

“Thank you so so much for all the love and for listening to it as much as you have.

“I’m so proud of it, glad you like it as much as I do. Have an awesome weekend x.”

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Sheeran thanked fans listening

Earlier this week, the Official Charts Company revealed the album was “racing ahead” in the chart this week.

His new release is a follow-up to 2017’s Divide.

The album comes after Sheeran married long-term partner Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica the following year.

The singer tested positive for Covid-19 less than a week before the release of the album and was forced to give planned interviews and performances from his home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier