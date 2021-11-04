Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Lionel Blair mixed with stars and royalty in seven-decade career

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 9.36pm
The Prince of Wales meets Lionel Blair (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets Lionel Blair (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Tap dancer, TV presenter and actor Lionel Blair has died at the age of 92.

He enjoyed a long and successful career on stage and screen, and was best known as a team captain on charades-style TV show Give Us A Clue.

Away from the spotlight, he married wife Susan in March 1967 and once said the secret to a successful marriage is memories. The couple had three children and three grandchildren.

Television – Blackpool Night Out – Teddington Studios
Lionel Blair (standing) appeared in Blackpool Night Out with Mike (left) and Bernie (far right) Winters, and guest star Tommy Cooper (centre)
Sammy Davis Jr with Joyce and Lionel Blair – London Airport
(l-r) Sammy Davis Jr joins Lionel Blair and his wife Joyce at London Airport (PA)
Lionel Blair wedding
Lionel with his wife Susan and best man Bernie Winters on the day of their wedding at Kensington registry office, London (PA)
Singer Cilla Black, with comedian Bruce Forsyth and choreographer Lionel Blair (centre) in Leeds
Singer Cilla Black, with comedian Bruce Forsyth and choreographer Lionel Blair (centre) in Leeds (PA)
Stars pay tribute to Cliff Richard
Stars mark Cliff Richard’s 21st year in showbiz: (back row, from left) Christopher Timothy, Joan Collins, Hank Marvin, Brian Bennett, Bruce Welch and Kenny Everett. (front row from left) Anita Harris, Lionel Blair, Patti Boulaye, Elaine Paige and Cliff Richard (PA)
Entertainment – Variety Club Luncheon for the Outward Bound Trust – Hilton Hotel,London
An air of mime at a Variety Club luncheon seemingly enacted by the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and entertainer Lionel Blair (right) of Give Us A Clue TV show, with Dickie Davies (moustache) and actor Sir John Mills (partially hidden) looking on (PA)
Lionel Blair and the Roly Polys teaching the Coldstream Guards how to tap dance
Lionel Blair and the Roly Polys teaching the Coldstream Guards how to tap dance outside the Wellington Barracks in London (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Lionel Blair and Prince of Wales
Lionel Blair applauds as the Prince of Wales helps veteran actress Jean Anderson as she cuts the cake to celebrate her 90th birthday (Alan Weller/PA)
Lionel Blair and Coronation Street actress Tracy Shaw
Lionel Blair and Coronation Street actress Tracy Shaw during a fashion show in London (Toby Melville/PA)
SOCIAL Legends
David Bull, Sir Roger Moore, Lady Kristina Moore and Lionel Blair at a Help The Aged event (Hugo Philpott/PA)
The Queen talks with with Lionel Blair and June Whitfield at the same event
The Queen talks with with Lionel Blair and June Whitfield at the same event (Fiona Hanson/PA)
Ricky Gervais and Lionel Blair
Ricky Gervais and Lionel Blair attend a VIP Screening of Ghost Town (Zak Hussein/PA)
Lionel Blair
Lionel Blair arrives at the Dorchester in London for a celebratory lunch to honour his 60 years in showbusiness (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Lionel Blair
Lionel Blair is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House in 2014 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Lionel Blair receiving a coronavirus vaccine
Lionel Blair received a coronavirus vaccine last December (Steve Parsons/PA)

