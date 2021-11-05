Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford jab creator to deliver Richard Dimbleby Lecture

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.36pm
The Oxford jab creator is to deliver the Richard Dimbleby lecture (Steve Parsons/PA)

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, one of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine inventors, is set to deliver this year’s prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture.

The scientist will deliver the 44th edition of the annual lecture on December 6, the BBC announced on Friday.

The lecture, named in honour of the late broadcaster Richard Dimbleby, features influential speakers from academia, arts and business and the royal family.

Dame Sarah will join the ranks of the Prince of Wales, then-International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates and computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee.

Dame Sarah said: “Whilst my natural home is working with my lab team on vaccine research and development, it’s an absolute honour to be asked to deliver this year’s Dimbleby Lecture in Oxford.”

The Oxford professor is credited with saving millions of lives through her role in designing the coronavirus vaccine.

She has been making and testing vaccines for more than 10 years, mainly using antigens from malaria and influenza, and initiated the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine project in early 2020 when Covid first emerged in China.

The vaccine developed by her team is used in more than 170 countries around the world.

The vaccinologist received a damehood earlier this year for services to science and public health in Covid vaccine development.

A Barbie has been created of Dame Sarah, who also had a penguin named after her at the Sea Life London Aquarium.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will broadcast Dame Sarah’s speech from Oxford University, with David Dimbleby introducing her.

The lecture has been on pause for two years due to the pandemic.

Carla-Maria Lawson, the BBC’s head of daytime, early peak and events, said: “We’re thrilled Dame Sarah Gilbert has agreed to deliver this year’s prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture.

“The integral role she has played in the race to protect us from coronavirus and her ground-breaking work in pioneering lifesaving drugs make her truly inspirational.”

