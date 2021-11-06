David Ginola tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here appearance

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Premier League footballer David Ginola has been tipped to appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The French sportsman, 54, played for teams including Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton before retiring in 2002.

He will star on the ITV reality TV show when it returns on November 21, according to reports.

David Ginola, a star of the Premier League in the 1990s, has been tipped to appear on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here

It comes five years after Ginola suffered a heart attack while playing in a charity football match.

The winger said he was “clinically dead” for eight minutes before surgeons saved his life with quadruple bypass heart surgery.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is returning to Wales for a second year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in Australia.

The celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed however a number of stars, including are rumoured to be taking part.

The Sun has reported that soap stars Simon Gregson, Adam Woodyatt and Danny Miller, broadcaster Richard Madeley, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, singer Frankie Bridge, Olympic diver Matty Lee, music producer Naughty Boy, Radio 1 Xtra host Snoochie Shy, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Rudimental’s DJ Locksmith and TV presenter Louise Minchin are all due to take part.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

Ginola’s reported involvement is sure to delight presenters Ant and Dec, who are diehard Newcastle fans.

ITV has been contacted for comment.