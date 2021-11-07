Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Holly Willoughby reveals how alternative therapy helped tackle buried feelings

By Press Association
November 7 2021, 5.47pm
Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)

Holly Willoughby has said she felt “numbed” and “adrift” before she tackled her buried feelings using alternative therapies and sessions with a psychologist.

The This Morning star, who has three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven, with her husband Dan Baldwin, said she was prompted to make a change three years ago when she was asked to co-host I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with Declan Donnelly, after Ant McPartlin was admitted to rehab.

She found herself away from her family in Australia and decided to explore.

She told the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine: “I stumbled across all these different places that offered tarot readings and kinesiology and I thought, ‘I’m going to do everything and see what happens’.

“And there was – not an awakening, because when you say things like that people think you’re completely mad – but an opening up.

“When I came back I didn’t want it to be a holiday romance; I had scratched the surface of something I wanted to dig deeper into. I’d always enjoyed things like this, but life gets in the way and you don’t always have time. Now I wanted to continue.”

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby (Steve Parsons/PA)

She said that she had often “felt numbed and a bit adrift,” adding: “I wasn’t unhappy but I felt I was missing out on something.

“The busier I was and the more plates I kept spinning the less time I had to sit in silence and listen to myself.

“We give ourselves high fives for multitasking. People say, ‘I don’t know how you do it’ and you think, ‘I know’.

“I was quite happy on the hamster wheel. I never crashed, I never fell off. But you can’t sustain that forever.”

Willoughby said she re-engaged with her buried feelings using a mix of alternative therapies and sessions with a psychologist, adding: “I was unravelling and unplugging myself, taking a long, hard look into dark corners and the range of emotions I felt – good and bad – was huge.

“Once the plaster was ripped off I felt so angry. Anything that happened to me – for example, someone underestimating me – I felt massively. Someone said, ‘It’s a hormonal thing’, but it wasn’t, it’s just that I had taken off a filter.”

Willoughby also spoke about her feelings about getting older after celebrating her 40th birthday.

She said: “I’m not afraid of getting older. The older I get the more confident and stronger I am.

“In my twenties I was terrified of everything. I’d just started my career and was trying to fit in to what was expected of me.

“Rightly or wrongly, you adapt and change to the opinions people have of you.

“My thirties were better. With more experience you have a voice, and the more you use it the more comfortable you feel tapping into it.

“Now my forties are better than my thirties. It’s like, ‘Let’s do it’, so I’m just going to keep riding that wave until… I can’t.”

