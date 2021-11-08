Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin urges sets to hire police officers to ‘monitor weapons safety’

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 2.42pm Updated: November 8 2021, 2.50pm
Alec Baldwin (Seth Wenig/AP)
Alec Baldwin (Seth Wenig/AP)

Alec Baldwin has called for film and TV production companies to hire police officers to “monitor weapons safety” on set.

The Hollywood actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico last month.

A police investigation is under way into the shooting, which also left Rust director Joel Souza injured.

Prop Firearm Shooting Assistant Director
Bonanza Creek Ranch where Rust was filming (AP)

On Instagram, Baldwin shared a short statement originally posted on his arts foundation’s social media account, which said: “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”

Last week, he shared a post from a crew member of Rust dismissing concerns about safety on the set of the film.

Following the shooting, Santa Fe county sheriff said there had been “some complacency” in how weapons were handled.

Authorities in Santa Fe are probing how a suspected live round came to be in the firearm, which had been declared safe by an assistant director, according to court documents.

But costume designer Terese Magpale Davis wrote on social media “the story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit”.

The post, shared by Baldwin on Instagram along with the caption “read this”, defended conditions on set following complaints from crew members.

“These producers who supposedly don’t care about their crew have worked tirelessly alongside us,” the post said.

Baldwin is a producer on Rust as well as being the star.

Production on Rust has been halted indefinitely while authorities investigate the shooting.

