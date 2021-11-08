Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Rachel Riley welcomes baby girl with professional dancer husband Pasha Kovalev

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 4.36pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Rachel Riley has welcomed her second child with professional dancer husband Pasha Kovalev.

The 35-year-old Countdown star announced the news on social media with a series of images of her, Kovalev and their first daughter Maven holding the newborn, who is dressed in a rainbow decorated babygrow.

Riley revealed that the baby girl, named Noa, arrived 15 days after her due date to the sound of fireworks as she was born on November 5.

She wrote on Twitter: “We have some news! Introducing @PashaKovalev’s newest dance partner – baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!

“She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign.

“Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well.”

Riley and Kovalev met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and married in Las Vegas in 2019.

The couple’s first daughter Maven was born in December of the same year.

Countdown shared the presenter’s post and added: “Huge congratulations to @RachelRileyRR & @PashaKovalev on the birth of their gorgeous baby girl, we cannot wait to meet her! Lots of love from the whole Countdown family.”

In a follow-up tweet, Riley compared the appearance of her newborn daughter to Norwegian football professional manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

She tweeted: “PS Is it just me or does she look a bit like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer here?

“Guess they didn’t call him the baby-faced assassin for nothing”, with a series of laughing emojjis.

