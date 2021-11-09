Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby among stars backing Christmas Jumper Day

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.04am
Emma Bunton and Holly Willoughby have donned reindeer antlers, elf hats and festive knits in aid of an annual festive fundraiser.

The Spice Girl and the TV presenter are among the famous faces supporting Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day on December 10.

Also joining the stars for the 10th year of the campaign are football pundit Alex Scott, who wears a red jumper emblazoned with a reindeer face, while Olympic boxer Nicola Adams’ knit features a festive red robin.

The fundraiser is encouraging the nation to upcycle, borrow or buy a second-hand festive sweater this year to make it the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet.

Comedian Joel Dommett is also getting into the festive spirit with a reindeer jumper featuring baubles and tinsel, and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway embodies a Christmas tree with a green jumper and matching hat.

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver, actor Adil Ray, soap star Nina Wadia and TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh are also dressing in festive knits for the charity.

Also supporting the fundraiser are former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, comedian Lee Ridley, actor Adam Pearson and former Love Island star Wes Nelson.

Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £27 million for Save the Children since its launch in 2012.

