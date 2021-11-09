Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Judging panel unveiled for Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 10.54am
The judging panel for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 (Sam Holden Agency/Women’s Prize for Fiction/PA)
The judging panel for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 (Sam Holden Agency/Women’s Prize for Fiction/PA)

Journalist Mary Ann Sieghart is to chair the judging panel for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022.

She will be joined on the panel by writers Dorothy Koomson, Anita Sethi, Pandora Sykes and Lorraine Candy.

The award, which organisers say “champions excellence, originality and accessibility in women’s writing”, comes with £30,000 prize money.

Sieghart said: “It’s a great honour to be chosen to chair the judging for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

“There are so many fabulous contemporary female writers who deserve to be better read.

“I hope that our longlist, shortlist and final winner will inspire new readers, male and female, to sample the extraordinary variety of fiction created by women today.”

The Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 will be awarded to the best full-length novel of the year written in English and published in the UK between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022.

The longlist for the award will be published in March followed by the shortlist in April.

The winner of the award will then be unveiled on June 15.

Last year’s award was won by Susanna Clarke’s novel Piranesi.

