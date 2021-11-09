Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William ‘pleased to be back’ in person at investitures

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 11.40am Updated: November 9 2021, 4.30pm
Actress Sheila Hancock is made a dame commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge said he was “pleased to be back” carrying out investitures in person as he hosted his first one since the pandemic began.

William shared his thoughts in a personal tweet, which included a photo of an honour resting on a velvet cushion at Windsor Castle.

The duke’s signed message read: “Pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community. W”.

Among other recipients, the royal is awarding England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford an MBE for his campaign to support vulnerable children.

Rashford, 24, is being recognised for his drive to ensure no child in need went hungry, which resulted in the Government changing policy over its free school meals vouchers during lockdown.

The England forward has maintained his campaign for social change by forming a child food poverty taskforce, which has linked up with some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food brands.

Footballer Marcus Rashford with his mother Melanie Rashford before receiving his MBE for services to vulnerable children in the UK during Covid-19 during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle
Footballer Marcus Rashford with his mother Melanie before receiving his MBE at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William also made actress Dame Sheila Hancock a dame commander for services to drama and charity.

She has been part of British cultural life since the 1960s with roles on the stage, screen and television.

Dame Sheila, who was married to actor John Thaw before his death in 2002, started her career in the theatre, finding success in the West End and on Broadway.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Her career flourished with comedy performances on the BBC, with roles in sitcoms including The Rag Trade, Mr Digby Darling and Now, Take My Wife, and films including The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas.

