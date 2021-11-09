Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Ellie Goulding: Cop26 has reminded me ‘how great humans can be’

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 12.38pm
Ellie Goulding says Cop26 has reminded her ‘how great humans can be’ (Lia Toby/PA)
Ellie Goulding says Cop26 has reminded her ‘how great humans can be’ (Lia Toby/PA)

Singer Ellie Goulding has said the Cop26 climate summit has reminded her “how great humans can be” but she is “astounded” by how some world leaders are failing to tackle the issue.

She urged her social media followers to think more about their dietary choices and plastic usage as she called for greater “respect” for the planet.

Goulding, 34, shared the post on Twitter alongside an image which appeared to show her taking part in a climate protest.

She wrote: “Being at @cop26uk reminded me of how great humans can be.

“It certainly doesn’t seem to be the young ones who need persuading. But I’m still astounded how little some of the bigger leaders of the world are taking it seriously.

“As we are all addicted to calling others hypocrites to make ourselves feel better, I preface this with telling you that I am learning as much as you are, and as much as I try, I can’t be a perfect person. I can just do my bit and push it as far as I can in my position.

“I know when I am inactive for a short time between speaking up about protecting this planet, I get messages of, ‘Why haven’t you spoken about this?’

“No one can win in my position, so I just keep going anyway.

“As exhausting as it is, it looks like we have to take it into our own hands, once again, as we have many times before in this world, when we know political will isn’t truly there.”

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Ellie Goulding says action is needed on climate change (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She told her followers to “read reliable news sources, learn about science… (and) think about food choices, how much plastic is in your household, joining/supporting an organisation such as WWF, Greenpeace or the US Sunrise Movement”.

“Nothing ever got done by sitting back and letting others do it,” she said.

“Time for us all, as patrons of this planet, to give it the respect it deserves.”

Quoting the campaigner and writer, George Monbiot, Goulding said we are all “hypocrites” on the environment, adding: “Hypocrisy is the gap between your aspirations and your actions.

“Greens have high aspirations – they want to live more ethically – and they will always fall short.

“But the alternative to hypocrisy isn’t moral purity (no one manages that), but cynicism. Give me hypocrisy any day.”

The Cop26 summit in Glasgow has brought together world leaders to discuss commitments aimed at helping reduce climate change.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier