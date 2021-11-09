Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Olusoga: It is ‘critical’ to talk about black and imperial history

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 2.12pm Updated: November 9 2021, 2.58pm
Historian David Olusoga said the Government has been slow to act (Nutopia/BBC/PA)
Historian David Olusoga has said he feels it is “critical” to talk about black and imperial history in order to tell a version of Britain’s past that includes everyone.

The broadcaster and writer has adapted his book titled Black And British, which explores the histories of black people in Britain from Roman times through to the present day, by creating an illustrated version.

Olusoga told the PA news agency he adapted the text for young people due to the historical omissions in his schooling, saying: “When I was in school, all of these histories were invisible.

“All of these stories, all of these characters, all of these links between parts of history that are taught and the parts that aren’t taught, all of that was edited out.

“It seems to me critical to tell a version of British history that includes the back stories, and the family stories of everybody, and that means we do need to talk about black history, we do need to talk about imperial history, because these are not just British histories, these are family histories of our fellow citizens.

“We can’t have a history that makes sense, that is functional for the country that we are, if we don’t include the stories of black and brown people from the Empire, and from Britain’s entanglements with other parts of the world.”

Olusoga, 51, first published the book Black And British: A Forgotten History aimed at adults in 2016 and explained that he decided to write a version for young people after being approached by parents who wanted to share the history with their children.

Black And British: A Short, Essential History was released in 2020 and targets older children, while the latest version, which has been illustrated by Jake Alexander and Melleny Taylor, is adapted for a younger audience.

The historian said he was inspired to adapt the book for children after speaking to parents (BBC/PA)

He said he hopes these books can be a resource for parents and schools to engage in a discussion with children about Britain’s past and the history of black people.

The historian said he has seen a notable increase in the last couple of years of people looking for books and materials which address race, racism and black history but he feels there is a lack of action from the Government.

He told PA: “I don’t think that there’s much enthusiasm for incorporating these stories into the curriculum from Government, but what I do see is enormous amounts of commitment and energy from teachers.

“I meet teachers all the time who are going out of their way to tell histories that are inclusive of the stories of the children who sit in their classrooms, that talk about the empire, that talk about slavery, that talk about the black presence, or the Indian presence in Britain going back centuries.

“I see huge amounts of energy coming from schools and coming from teachers, and coming from young black people themselves campaigning for changes to the curriculum.

“I think the Government’s wrong on this, and I think they’re behind the public mood.”

Olusoga has previously presented documentaries surrounding the topic of the histories of black people in Britain, including the BBC documentary series adaptation of his novel Black And British in 2016.

– Black & British: An Illustrated History by David Olusoga, illustrated by Jake Alexander and Melleny Taylor, will be published in hardback on November 11 by Macmillan Children’s Books.

