Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Charles and Cheryl meet young people helped by Prince’s Trust

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 2.32pm Updated: November 9 2021, 4.09pm
The Prince of Wales chats with Cheryl (Oli Scarff/PA)
The Prince of Wales chats with Cheryl (Oli Scarff/PA)

The Prince of Wales has joined singer Cheryl to meet young people helped by the Prince’s Trust.

He visited the Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust centre in Newcastle and talked to people who have benefited from courses to develop their confidence and skills.

She officially opened the centre – a joint project with her trust and the prince’s charity – in 2018 after she raised £1 million of funding.

Cheryl, back in her home city, said: “It was incredibly inspiring to meet young people in Newcastle today and hear how transformational the Prince’s Trust support has been for them.

“It really does show how important it is that young people have access to this help so they can build their confidence and skills.”

Charles started his visit by icing a cake made by young people on one of the courses.

Royal visit to Tyne and Wear
The Prince of Wales tries his hand at decorating cupcakes (Oli Scarff/PA)

After meeting him, George Dent, 22, from Tynemouth, North Tyneside, said: “The cake making went well but it was a struggle for him to get the icing out.

“It was a lot easier speaking to him than I imagined.”

Charles also met young entrepreneurs who have been helped by the trust to start their businesses.

Satwika Saran has set up a vegan and vegetarian sustainable delivery service in Hartlepool.

The 20-year-old uses tiffin boxes for the meals, which she collects afterwards, meaning there is no plastic waste produced.

Royal visit to Tyne and Wear
The Prince of Wales meets young people (Oli Scarff/PA)

Charles chatted to her about Bombay tiffin deliverers and she said he was interested in her business.

The founder of Mas And Monkeys said: “It was surreal talking to him about Bombay – that is the business model that I want to bring to the North East.”

James Tyer spoke to the prince about his planned launch of a delivery service in Newcastle using electric bikes.

Afterwards, the 29-year-old from Ouseburn, Newcastle, said: “Charles is a big spokesman for environmental issues, and he seemed very interested in my business.

“I thought I would be more nervous chatting to him but he was really genuine and he seemed really interested in what we had to say.”

Royal visit to Tyne and Wear
Cheryl leaves a meeting with the Prince of Wales (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cheryl and the prince handed certificates to young people who have successfully completed a 12-week personal development project.

Dan Hannigan, 18, who completed the course and spoke to the assembled dignitaries, said: “I wouldn’t have believed 12 weeks ago that I’d be confident enough to speak in front of the Prince of Wales and Cheryl, it was an amazing experience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]