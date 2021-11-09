Routines revealed for the next round of Strictly Come Dancing

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rose Ayling-Ellis will be looking to dazzle the Strictly Come Dancing judges again on Saturday as she performs her couple’s choice dance.

The EastEnders actress will dance to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson alongside her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

She previously secured a perfect 40 for her tango in week six, the earliest the top mark has been handed out, and last week she received her highest score for a Latin dance so far with a 32 when she performed a samba.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington topped the leaderboard last Saturday. (Guy Levy/BBC)

TV presenter AJ Odudu topped the leaderboard last week with her energetic Charleston to Don’t Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls, which gave her a score of 39 out of a possible 40.

This week Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington will return to the dancefloor to perform a paso double to Game Of Survival by Ruelle.

Social media star Tilly Ramsay and partner Nikita Kuzmin will be looking to recover after landing in last week’s dance-off with a quickstep to Damita Jo’s I Won’t Dance.

The couple narrowly avoided exiting the competition last week after finding themselves in the bottom two following the public vote, but survived a dance-off against Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, who were eliminated from the show.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin battled it out in the dance-off last week. (Guy Levy/BBC)

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec will perform an Argentine tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand.

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will dance an American smooth to The Proclaimers’ King Of The Road, while BBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will perform a charleston to the song The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys.

Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who are the dance competition’s first all-male couple, will perform a samba to Acuyuye by DLG.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden will dance the Viennese Waltz to Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm on BBC.