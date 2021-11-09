Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Sheila confesses popularity with boys was behind acting career

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 4.18pm
Actress Dame Sheila Hancock (PA)
Actress Dame Sheila Hancock (PA)

Actress Dame Sheila Hancock has joked she owes her six-decades long career to the fact appearing on stage as a teenager made her attractive to boys.

The celebrity was made a Dame Commander for services to drama and charity and has been part of British cultural life since the 1960s – with popular roles on the television, screen and theatre.

She has found new fans following appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox with Gyles Brandreth and with the broadcaster on Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Actress Sheila Hancock is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 88-year-old actress was not convinced she was going to be awarded the honour until the day of the ceremony at Windsor Castle, saying: “Up until now I hadn’t believed it was going to happen.

“I knew a year ago and I thought ‘It’s all been a terrible mistake’. But now I’ve got the badges I’m beginning to think ‘oh, well maybe that did happen I am a Dame.

“It is just curious, quite honestly, it’s a great honour, I’m extremely grateful to the people who decided I should have this because I always think it’s recognition of your profession and in my case some of the charities I represent.”

She said becoming a Dame Commander would be “jolly useful” in helping raise funds for the causes she supports as it would “add gravitas to my rather frivolous image, to call myself Dame, but I don’t use it apart from that”.

Dame Sheila, who was married to the actor John Thaw before his death in 2002, started her career in the theatre, finding success in both the West End and on Broadway.

Sheila Hancock and John Thaw
Dame Sheila with her late husband John Thaw (Adam Butler/PA)

Her career flourished with comedy performances on the BBC, with roles in sitcoms including The Rag Trade, Mr Digby Darling and Now, Take My Wife.

In 1972, she landed her own series, But Seriously, It’s Sheila Hancock.

As well as her acting career, Dame Sheila has worked extensively for charity and has campaigned for improving education, especially for children from poorer backgrounds.

Speaking about her early efforts at acting, she said: “I’m ashamed to say I was plain and covered in spots and too tall, you weren’t allowed to be tall when I was young, and the head boy of another school asked me to go to a school dance because he’d seen me in the school play.

“And I thought ‘I’m going to get a series of boys asking me to dances if I go on the stage’ so that’s my noble reason for going on the stage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier