Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Lady Gaga reveals lengths she went to for House of Gucci character

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 8.22pm
Lady Gaga attending the House of Gucci UK Premiere (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga attending the House of Gucci UK Premiere (Ian West/PA)

House Of Gucci star Lady Gaga has said she spent nine months living with an Italian accent because she wanted to speak from a place that was “visceral” and “true”.

The actress and singer, 35, plays Patrizia Reggiani in Sir Ridley Scott’s crime drama, a socialite who had her fashion dynasty heir husband Maurizio Gucci murdered in a case that gripped Italy.

Gaga, who is of Italian descent and whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, recently revealed the lengths she went to when taking on the character.

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Camille Cottin and Jack Huston (Ian West/PA)

She walked the red carpet at the film’s UK premiere in London’s Leicester Square wearing a purple dress featuring dramatic cape sleeves that was split down the side to show stockings and high boots.

Gaga said that although she felt her creative process has been “sensationalised” by reports, she had been unable to lie about the extent of her method.

She told the PA news agency: “I really feel that in some ways my process has been sensationalised into something. But I don’t like to lie about my work and my process so what I will say is this.

“I am a romantic when it comes to art. I had a romantic relationship with my character Patrizia, I had a romantic relationship with the script and I dove headfirst into this world because she is nothing like me.

“An inherently wide-eyed person that is looking to transgress society financially is something that I don’t identity with. So I spent a lot of time living my life looking for where money and value lie.

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Co-stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)

“Then there is the accent. Then there is the ability to talk as myself, meaning as Stefani, with the accent, so that I knew that I could speak from a place that was visceral, that was true.

“Then there is this script which you have to analyse until you are dead behind the eyes. For me, I would stop at nothing to take take helm of my character.”

In House Of Gucci, her first film role since her Oscar-nominated turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born, Gaga stars alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek – and praised the cast for their commitment.

She said: “I have to hand it to the cast. The cast is brilliant. They were amazing to work with. Everybody was professional, everybody was wonderful.”

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Jared Leto (Ian West/PA)

Gaga described acclaimed director Sir Ridley as “absolutely masterful”.

She added: “I can’t say enough about him.

“He knew exactly how to do everything and he has vision beyond anything you can imagine. I am just hoping he will hire me as his assistant so I can work with him all the time.”

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the 1995 assassination of Maurizio, the grandson of Gucci’s founder.

In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was eventually freed in 2016.

House Of Gucci will arrive in UK cinemas on November 26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier