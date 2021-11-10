Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr discovered in attic

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 11.49am Updated: November 10 2021, 12.27pm
Suresh Joshi (right) with Ringo Starr in 1968 (Suresh Joshi/PA)
A song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been played in public for the first time, after the composer discovered the tape more than 50 years after it was recorded.

Suresh Joshi, 77, said he met The Beatles stars when he was recording music for a documentary at London’s Trident Studios in 1968, at the same time as the group was recording Hey Jude.

He said they recorded the song Radhe Shaam together, which was played for the first time at Liverpool Beatles Museum in Mathew Street on Wednesday.

Mr Joshi said that when he first met Harrison, who died in 2001, he came across as “very lonely”.

He said: “He was an intellectual figure who looked very successful but was very lonely in the crowd and I just picked up on that.

“What he told me at the time is he always felt the underdog in the group.”

Mr Joshi said Harrison told him wanted to do something different, so he composed and produced a “rock song in an Indian style”.

Singer Ashish Khan performed the vocals on the track while Harrison played the guitar and Starr offered to accompany on drums.

Mr Joshi said: “It was a miracle for me to have big stars like that play for me.”

Harrison was known to have been inspired by Indian music and culture and Mr Joshi said he turned to meditation to give him confidence.

Suresh Joshi
Suresh Joshi attending the single’s world premier release event at the Liverpool Beatles Museum (Peter Byrne/PA)

The song was never released as they all moved on to other projects.

It was only during lockdown, when Mr Joshi was speaking to family friend Deepak Pathak, that he encouraged him to try to find the tape, which was in a box in the loft of his Birmingham home.

Mr Joshi said: “I told Deepak that I had known The Beatles and I think he thought ‘this man has gone nuts’ so he said ‘prove it’.

“I found photographs from the time and then finally I found the tape.”

The song was almost lost for good when they tried to play the tape in a machine which caught fire, but it was rescued and restored by music producer Suraj Shinh, known as Nimbus.theproducer.

Mr Pathak approached the museum with the track and they arranged for it to have its world premiere on Wednesday. It will be released online later.

Museum owner Roag Best, brother of The Beatles’ original drummer Pete, said: “This was the first time George or Ringo had played for anybody else outside Beatles and then that track just got put on the backburner.

“We are actually the first people in the world to hear this song.”