Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Mary Berry on baking with the Duchess of Cambridge

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 1.38pm
The Cambridges cooked alongside Dame Mary Berry on her 2019 festive special (BBC/Shine TV/Kensington Palace/PA)
The Cambridges cooked alongside Dame Mary Berry on her 2019 festive special (BBC/Shine TV/Kensington Palace/PA)

Dame Mary Berry has said the Duchess of Cambridge’s cupcake piping work was so “beautiful” it rivalled her own.

Speaking on This Morning, the 86-year-old baking queen said Kate is confident in the kitchen and she praised her for her willingness to “have a go at anything”.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby asked Dame Mary on Wednesday morning: “You’ve cooked for some remarkable people, one of your favourite people you’ve ever cooked with is the Duchess of Cambridge, and you say that actually within the kitchen she’s very confident?”

A Berry Royal Christmas
Kate joined the TV chef for a spot of baking at RHS Garden Wisley in 2019 (BBC/Shine TV/Kensington Palace/PA)

Dame Mary confirmed: “She’s confident and she’s giggly and (says) ‘I don’t think I can’, but she does.”

The former Great British Bake Off judge recalled a time she was baking with Kate at the RHS Garden Wisley, a garden run by the Royal Horticultural Society in Surrey.

The event was part of the celebrity chef’s 2019 festive special, A Berry Royal Christmas, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the TV star on a number of royal visits and got to show off their culinary skills under Dame Mary’s watchful eye.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
The celebrity chef was recently made a dame (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dame Mary said: “I remember we were down at the RHS at Wisley and she was bringing her garden from Chelsea, the children’s garden and play centre.

“She was piping cupcakes and they were just… if not better than mine, they were beautiful and she was laughing away and enjoying it.

“I think she’s a great person, she’ll have a go at anything.”

The doyen of British baking was recently made a dame for her culinary career which spans more than 50 years.

Dame Mary was awarded the honour, which also recognises her charity work, by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in October.