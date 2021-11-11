Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

James Blunt: I have learned to cash in on the social media abuse

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 7.02am Updated: November 11 2021, 3.52pm
James Blunt (Atlantic/PA)
James Blunt has said he “enjoys” the abuse he receives on social media and has learned how to “cash in on it”.

The singer-songwriter, 47, is known for hits including 1973 and You’re Beautiful but has also won fans with his witty comebacks aimed at critics of his music on social media.

Blunt described the abuse as a “joke” and said it was easy to ignore when thousands of fans paid to see him perform in arenas around the world.

The former Army officer, who served for six years, told the PA news agency: “I definitely think the real world is a nicer environment with more to offer.

“You meet a nicer person generally in the real world than you do in the world of social media.

“But I enjoy the abuse.

“And I’ve learned to cash in on it too.”

He added: “It’s a joke, because I go on tours around the world and I am lucky enough to play arenas of up to 20,000 people a night.

“There are tens of thousands of people making an effort to come, paying good money and travelling distance to see these shows.

“It would be a joke to take the two people online who are being mean about me or my music seriously, rather than people who attended the shows.

The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) (Atlantic/PA)

“They’re making the effort and they are the ones who deserve the recognition and respect.”

Blunt said his record label had encouraged him to join TikTok but suggested he preferred interactions in the real world.

He said: “Every album, the label say there’s a new platform and that you should be on this platform.

“Like all these things, they are quite self-orientated.

“And I do think the real world probably has more to give.

“But at the same time, I feel very fortunate to have platforms like these, which mean that I can have direct contact with people.”

James Blunt releases greatest hits album The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) on November 19 on Atlantic Records.