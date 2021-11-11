Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dave and Arlo Parks lead nominations for Mobo awards

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 1.02pm
The Mobos return live next month (Yui Mok/PA)

Dave, Arlo Parks and Little Simz lead the pack in nominations for this year’s Mobo awards.

The annual ceremony recognises and celebrates black music and culture, and will return live next month, with the host yet to be announced.

Organisers said the nominees had shown “talent and range” but also “resilience” following a challenging 20 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thiago Silva singer Dave is up for five awards, including best male act, best hip hop act, album of the year, song of the year, and video of the year.

Mercury Prize winner Parks is up for three, alongside Little Simz and Cleo Sol.

AIM Independent Music Awards
Mercury Award winner Parks is nominated for best newcomer, best female act, and album of the year (Ian West/PA)

Parks is nominated for best newcomer, best female act, and album of the year.

Little Simz will contest best female act, but is also nominated for best hip hop act and video of the year.

This year sees the introduction of a new award for best drill act, with nominees including Headie One, Tion Wayne, Unknown and Digga D.

London rapper Central Cee also makes an impressive Mobo debut with four nominations for best newcomer, best male act, best drill act and song of the year.

Other nominees for the best newcomer award are Backroad Gee, Enny, Joy Crookes and Pinkpantheress.

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya scores a nomination for best performance in a TV show/film for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, alongside Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright, who picks up a nomination for her part in British anthology series Small Axe – directed by Steve McQueen.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya scores a nomination for best performance in a TV show/film for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kanya King CBE, founder and CEO of Mobo Group, said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic.

“This year’s crop of Mobo nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range.

“We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media.

“Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here’s to a big night.”

The Mobo awards will take place on December 5 at Coventry Building Society Arena.

