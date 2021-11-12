Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC Studios announces new executive producer of EastEnders

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.58am
Chris Clenshaw has been appointed as as the new executive producer of EastEnders
BBC Studios has announced Chris Clenshaw as the new executive producer of EastEnders.

The long-running soap’s previous producer, Jon Sen, who oversaw the show for three years, has left to lead on medical drama Casualty.

Clenshaw previously worked on EastEnders for four years, starting as a storyliner in 2015 before going on to script edit and story produce the London-based drama.

His stint as a writer included storylines including topics such as knife crime, mental health, and sexual consent.

Clenshaw was also part of the story team responsible for the final farewell of the soap’s greatest matriarch, Peggy Mitchell.

He has worked on multiple shows and genres for 13 years, most recently working in development at Vertigo Films and Rope Ladder Fiction and a co-producer for ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund.

Mr Clenshaw said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Walford to work with the hugely talented team on a British institution that, for more than three decades, has given us some of the most memorable moments in popular culture.

“Becoming the custodian of one of Britain’s greatest dramas is a huge honour.”

BBC Studios said its current Head of Continuing Drama, Kate Oates, will become the show’s interim executive producer at Elstree Studios until Clenshaw joins in January 2022.

Mr Sen wished his successor luck in his new role, saying: “It has been the honour of a lifetime to helm this amazing show for three years.

“I want to give a heartfelt thanks to Kate and the rest of the wonderful team at Elstree for the brilliant work we’ve achieved together.

“I wish Chris every success in his new role.”

EastEnders airs four times a week and has been on the BBC for more than 35 years.

