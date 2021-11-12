Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abba enjoy first number one studio album in 40 years

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 6.02pm
Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Baillie Walsh/PA)
Abba have posted their first number one studio album in 40 years after their latest offering Voyage shot straight to the top of the charts.

Voyage also became the fastest selling album of 2021, racking up 204,000 chart sales in its first seven days, according to OfficialCharts.com

The Swedish pop group are only the fourth act in the past decade to surpass 200,000 UK chart sales in release week.

The album is Abba’s 10th number one record in the UK, the last being The Visitors, released in 1981.

Abba Voyage
Voyage also became the fastest selling album of 2021, racking up 204,000 chart sales in its first seven days, according to OfficialCharts.com (Abba Voyage/PA)

The band released a teaser campaign in August this year featuring a series of images of eclipses with the words “Abba Voyage” and the date September 2 2021.

On that date they officially announced the album and a digital concert show.

Abba told OfficialCharts.com: “We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it.

“We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again.”

Voyage’s total sales has been made up of 90% physical copies, including 29,900 on vinyl, which makes it the fastest-selling vinyl release of the century.

Abba have now spent a total of 58 weeks at number one on the Official Albums Chart.

Only two other acts in history have spent more time at the top – The Beatles and Elvis.

Meanwhile Adele has secured a fourth consecutive week at the top of the official singles chart with Easy On Me, ahead of her new album 30’s release next week.

