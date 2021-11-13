Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paddy McGuinness celebrates former stunt rider Eddie Kidd in new Top Gear series

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 11.29am
Paddy McGuinness and the Top Gear team celebrate stunt rider Eddie Kidd (BBC/PA)
Paddy McGuinness and the Top Gear team celebrate stunt rider Eddie Kidd (BBC/PA)

Paddy McGuinness celebrates his hero, former stunt rider Eddie Kidd, with a road trip and by leaping through a ring of fire in the new Top Gear series.

Kidd, 62, was one of the greatest bikers of his generation, performing death-defying feats and working on multiple James Bond films, but was left paralysed following an accident in 1996.

McGuinness and his fellow Top Gear hosts Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris will pay tribute to the daredevil biker with an explosive stunt show in the first episode of the new series, due to air on Sunday.

In a teaser video of the episode, McGuinness, 48, can be seen driving down an open road in a convertible car with Kidd in the passenger seat.

McGuinness says in the voiceover: “It was time to show Eddie that trail he blazed, and that meant taking a little drive.”

A procession of motorbikes then stream by the car to pay tribute to the great rider, with Kidd saluting them as they pass.

The tribute involves dozens of bikers (BBC/PA)

Discussing meeting his hero, McGuinness said: “When you’re talking to him, you totally still see that glint in his eye.

“It’s nice that we can do stuff like that on Top Gear. It takes you (away from) us being outlandish and doing silly stunts or what have you.

“In the film he trolls me quite a lot. He’s really sharp – and I didn’t care what he said to me or if he took the mickey out of me.”

Fellow presenter Flintoff said the stuntmen and women of today often cite Kidd as the “benchmark”.

McGuinness said Kidd still has ‘that glint in his eye’ (BBC/PA)

Reflecting on Kidd’s achievements, he added: “The first person to do all that is the one who’s the bravest.

“He’s doing something you’re not sure can possibly be done and he’s the one out there and he’s paved the way for everyone else afterwards.”

Top Gear airs on Sunday at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

