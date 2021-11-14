Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Fiennes on identity and patriotism in TS Eliot’s poetry

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 12.38pm
Ralph Fiennes (Ian West/PA)
Ralph Fiennes has said he feels identity can be “calmly acknowledged” without having to “create more elbow room” to reflect who we are.

The Bond actor, 58, stars in a new stage adaptation of a set of four poems written by the late TS Eliot, titled the Four Quartets, at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Eliot was American-born but became a naturalised British citizen who served in the Second World War as an air raid warden during the London Blitz and these experiences are referenced in his poetry.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, the actor was questioned whether Eliot’s Four Quartets were in a sense “patriotic poems”, to which the actor replied: “Well, they’re not flag waving, they’re just about identity.

Fiennes added: “The whole thing of patriotism is sort of … I mean it’s just who we are, our identity can be calmly acknowledged without having to create more elbow room about who we are.

“I think this was a place under threat, and it was England and that’s where he lived.

“The sense of nation is there but it’s big questions about what it is, how are we human, how we can be better humans.

“Love is a key theme in these poems. True, big, the love that conquers everything.”

The Four Quartets – titled Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry Salvages and Little Gidding – were mostly written during the Second World War when the closure of the playhouses during the Blitz interrupted Eliot’s work in theatre, and were published individually from 1936 to 1942 and collectively in 1943.

The actor reflected on how Eliot’s experiences of the war are integrated into his poetry, adding: “In Little Gidding, he himself as the lost figure in a wind-blasted city landscape coming across the ghost of a dead master who sort of reminds him of the vanity of all his endeavours.

“So, these ideas then, he developed them, I would argue, in the Second World War, yes, when the condemnation was under threat.”

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 – London
Ralph Fiennes stars in a theatrical adaptation of Eliot’s Four Quartets (Ian West/PA)

Eliot, who received the Nobel Prize for literature in 1948, also reflects on time, faith, loss and love within the works.

Fiennes said: “I love Eliott’s inquiry in what it is to be human. He asks the big questions about who are we? Where are we going? What is the point of it?

“The big theme is time, how we’re trapped in the idea of sequential time.

“So, he’s pursuing the idea of how can we be in the present moment, which contains everything.

“That I find a very moving and challenging proposition.”

Fiennes has previously starred in a number of stage productions, including Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, The Tempest and Richard III.

He also took over the classic role of M, the head of MI6 in the James Bond franchise, from Judi Dench in Skyfall and played the character for the next two subsequent films – Spectre and No Time to Die.

The theatrical adaptation of TS Eliot’s Four Quartets will run in the Harold Pinter Theatre in London from November 18 to December 18.