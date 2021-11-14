Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Full list of winners from MTV EMA 2021 as BTS triumph

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 10.03pm Updated: November 14 2021, 10.07pm
(Sherna Noah/PA)
(Sherna Noah/PA)

K-pop boyband BTS have emerged as the big winners from this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The seven-member South Korean boyband – one of the most popular and influential acts in world music – is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

They scooped a total of four awards at the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary – among them the biggest fans gong, which will no doubt delight their fanbase, known as the Army.

– Here is a full list of winners:

Best Artist
Ed Sheeran

Best Pop
BTS

Best Song
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Best Video
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Best New
Saweetie

Best Electronic
David Guetta

Best Rock
Måneskin

Best Alternative
Yungblud

Best Latin
Maluma

Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop
BTS

Best Group
BTS

Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans
BTS

Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power

MTV EMA Generation Change Award
Amir Ashour
Matthew Blaise
Sage Dolan-Sandrino
Erika Hilton
Viktoria Radvanyi