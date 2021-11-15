Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Wanted’s Tom Parker hails bandmates for support amid cancer treatment

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 11.36am
Tom Parker of The Wanted (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Wanted’s Tom Parker has praised his bandmates for their support following his cancer diagnosis, describing them as his “brothers”.

The pop singer, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour which was “inoperable” and “terminal”.

However, earlier this month he revealed the results of a scan showed the tumour was now “stable” and “under control”.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2013 – London
The Wanted’s Tom Parker, Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness and Siva Kaneswaran (Ian West/PA)

Parker appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his bandmates, who recently reformed with new music and a UK arena tour, and lavished praise on them.

Asked about his condition, he said: “I feel really well actually. Just happy to be present to be honest with you.

“I’m about 15 months down the way now since diagnosis, so just happy to be here to be quite honest with you.”

Parker said his bandmates had been a “distraction” from his ongoing treatment and added: “We are brothers at the end of the day.

“The boys have been an amazing support network for me.”

Parker expressed his excitement about going on tour next year but admitted he would have to manage his energy.

He said: “That is one thing that has been quite consuming actually because it is quite mentally draining as well…

“Not draining because that is a negative way of putting it, but mentally stimulating, which is quite tiring. So I will just try and rest during the day with down periods and stuff.”

Bandmate Jay McGuiness recalled feeling relief after finding out Parker’s tumour had become stable.

He said: “It was wild. He is a miracle-maker and always has been. But obviously for everyone there are elements of fear and nervousness over the years and there will continue to be.

“But to have those upswings and see him improve so much is like, ‘Wow, incredible’.”

Max George said Parker’s positive outlook on life had made him feel optimistic about his treatment.

He said: “Because it is Tom, there is that little bit of expectancy that that is going to be the news, because of the way he is. So it’s like, ‘Well of course it is stable’.”

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and McGuiness.

Parker has been married to Kelsey Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year, joining their daughter, Aurelia Rose, born in 2019.

