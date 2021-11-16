Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sophie and Emma Thompson back campaign to feed hungry schoolchildren

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 12.04am
Emma Thompson and Sophie Thompson, who are backing Mary’s Meals (Chris Watt)

Actors Sophie and Dame Emma Thompson have backed a new campaign which will see donations to a Scottish charity feeding schoolchildren in some of the world’s poorest countries doubled.

Money given to Argyll-based organisation Mary’s Meals will be matched – with up to £1.6 million available to provide meals at school for hungry children during their three month Double the Love campaign.

The sisters have lent their support to the campaign, which the charity hopes will help provide nutritious meals at school, attracting children into the classroom and giving them the energy to learn.

Long-time supporter of the charity, and former EastEnders star, Sophie Thompson said: “Emma and I were marvelling about how Mary’s Meals provides food at school for children living in the most desperate circumstances, encouraging them to gain an education that will, in the future, help them out of poverty.

“We are delighted to announce that donations made to this awesome charity this winter will be doubled – meaning even more little ones will receive a daily serving of Mary’s Meals.”

The charity was set up in a shed in Argyll in 2002, and has grown from feeding just 200 children in Malawi to more than two million children every school day in 19 countries around the world, including Zimbabwe, Haiti, Kenya and India, and Syria.

Dame Emma, who has starred in Harry Potter, Love Actually, and Nanny McPhee, said: “Our mother is Scottish, and Argyll is a very special place for our family. I am overjoyed that a charity founded there is changing the lives of children in some of the world’s poorest countries. It truly is an incredible achievement.

“Double The Love presents a wonderful opportunity for us all to get behind Mary’s Meals and show children living in the world’s poorest countries that we care.”

Daniel Adams, executive director of the charity, thanked the two for backing their campaign.

“I hope people will donate to Mary’s Meals this winter so that we can access all of the £1.6 million of match funding that is available to us,” he said.

“These funds really will change the lives of children facing the most difficult circumstances, including natural disasters, conflict, and the ongoing Covid pandemic.”

