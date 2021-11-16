Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Routines revealed for musicals week on Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 3.10pm
Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Dan Walker will be hoping to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges when he takes on a challenging Charleston during musicals week.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 44, and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova will dance to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain.

Despite landing near the bottom of the leaderboard during last Saturday’s show, Walker avoided the dance off and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies was sent home.

He later remarked he did not know “who is voting for us”.

Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin will take on a couple’s choice dance to Revolting Children from Matilda, while Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who are the dance competition’s first all-male couple, will perform a Viennese waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden will also perform a couple’s choice to On My Own from Les Miserables, while BBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will jive to the theme from Footloose.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice will take on a quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Disney’s Frozen, and TV presenter AJ Odudu will waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music alongside her partner Kai Widdrington.

Strictly Come Dancing
Craig Revel Horwood (Guy Levy/PA)

It was announced yesterday that judge Craig Revel Horwood, 56, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend’s episodes.

He is expected to return to the programme the following week after his period of self-isolation ends.

Revel Horwood is the latest member of the BBC programme to test positive following a string of absences from contestants in this year’s series.

The broadcaster did not say whether he would be replaced on the judging panel, or by who.

More from The Courier