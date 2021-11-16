Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sarah Smith announced as BBC’s new North America editor

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 4.06pm
Sarah Smith has been appointed as the BBC’s new North America editor (Ian West/PA)
Sarah Smith has been appointed as the BBC’s new North America editor, the corporation has announced.

The award winning journalist takes over from Jon Sopel, host of the BBC’s Americast podcast, who left the post last month after seven years.

Smith’s previous role was as the broadcaster’s first ever Scotland editor, a position she has held since rejoining the company in 2014.

Prior to this, she was based in the US working for Channel 4 and helped cover big American news stories such as the 2008 presidential election and the global financial crash.

Smith is also a regular host on BBC programmes including the Today programme and Newsnight.

She began her journalistic career as a trainee at BBC Scotland.

Her father was former Labour leader John Smith, who served as party leader from July 1992 until his death from a heart attack in May 1994.

Commenting on the announcement, Smith said: “I am thrilled to be appointed as the BBC’s North America Editor.

“This is a such a fascinating time in US politics and society, and I am very excited to be reporting these stories for our BBC audience.

“I am looking forward to covering as much of the country as possible and to delving into the issues and controversies that define America as the nation also faces new challenges abroad.”

Smith will take up the post, based in Washington DC, early in the New Year, to replace Sopel.

Sopel tweeted: “Delighted for you @BBCsarahsmith – you will have a ball.

“I have loved my seven years here. It has to be one of the best jobs in the BBC.”

BBC News’ deputy director, Jonathan Munro, said: “Sarah is a world-class journalist who will bring huge experience to this important role.

“She built her career in the US and is a close follower of American politics and society.

“Sarah is an expert at relating complex issues to audiences and we look forward to seeing her reports from across the Atlantic.”

