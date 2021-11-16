Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joanna Lumley ‘happy to be a pin cushion’ as she backs Covid passports

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 4.08pm Updated: November 16 2021, 5.34pm
Joanna Lumley (Ian West/PA)
Joanna Lumley (Ian West/PA)

Actress Joanna Lumley has said she is happy to be a “pin cushion” when it comes to Covid jabs and is due to have her booster dose this week.

The 75-year-old has just returned from travelling in Europe for work and said people there are “quite used” to having Covid passports showing their vaccination status.

The Absolutely Fabulous star said it is “terrific” to be able to do whatever she can to help in the pandemic.

She told the PA news agency: “We’ve got used to using Covid passports and I’m about to have my booster jab, my third one (dose), tomorrow and I shall just go on being a pin cushion until they say it’s time to stop.

“Anything you can do, terrific.”

She said she had just come back from making programmes in Berlin, Paris and Rome.

HEALTH Coronavirus Deaths
(PA Graphics)

She said: “You have to show them (Covid passports) everywhere you go – you go into a restaurant you have to show it, you go into a shop you have to show it. So we’re quite used to it, on the continent now everybody’s doing it.”

Her comments come after Boris Johnson indicated booster jabs will be added to the NHS Covid pass and a top-up dose could become part of the definition of someone being fully vaccinated.

The Prime Minister said getting three jabs “will make life easier” including when it comes to travel abroad.

Currently, the NHS Covid pass in England lets someone show the details of their coronavirus vaccine status domestically and when travelling abroad to some countries or territories.

It was announced on Monday that the booster programme will be extended to include people aged 40 and over.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Johnson said getting a top-up jab “will become an important fact”, in light of research showing waning immunity after two doses.

He told a Downing Street press conference: “I think that we will be making plans to add the booster dose to the NHS Covid travel pass.

“But again, I think what the general lesson is for anybody who wants to travel, you can see that getting fully vaccinated with a booster is going to be something that will, on the whole, make your life easier in all kinds of ways including foreign travel.

“So I would just say, if you’re thinking about that, that this is yet another reason to get it done.”