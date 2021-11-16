Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Harrison’s son praises positive light of new Beatles documentary

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 8.48pm Updated: November 16 2021, 9.48pm
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney attending a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney attending a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back (Yui Mok/PA)

George Harrison would have been “very happy” that relationships between Beatles’ members are cast in a more positive light by a new documentary, his son has said.

The film aims to provide an honest insight into the relationship between the men and their creative process during the January 1969 recording sessions.

Dhani Harrison said his father had always been “bummed out” that this part of the world-famous rock band’s history was associated with negativity.

The documentary, to be released later this month and directed by Peter Jackson, is made entirely from never-before seen footage.

Noel Gallagher attending the screening (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Harrison and his partner, musician Mereki Beach, joined a host of famous faces at its premiere in Leicester Square, including Noel Gallagher, Martin Freeman and former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney himself.

Mr Harrison, who was involved in the creation of the documentary, said Jackson had “really delivered”.

“(My father) was always bummed out that this was portrayed in bad light and they were always a bit sad about it and that’s why Peter has been given such a big crack at it,” he told the PA news agency.

“He’s really delivered.

Dhani Harrison, son of George Harrison, with girlfriend Mereki Beach (Yui Mok/PA)

“Sure, there were arguments, but what you’re going to see is way more of just a band squabbling, and it’s nice.

“(The documentary) creates a new dynamic, and anyone who gets to see the whole thing will see that the behaviour changes and they really come together.

“He’d be very happy to see what Peter came out with.”

George Harrison, who was the Beatles’ lead guitarist, died of cancer in 2001.

Mr Harrison’s son also admitted his own fashion sense was “not quite up to the level” of his father’s in the film.

Giles Martin, son of The Beatles producer George Martin (Yui Mok/PA)

“He did have very cool outfits, I’m not quite up to his level of outfit. There were some pretty bizarre shirts,” he said.

“At one point he puts a bow tie just around his neck without a shirt.

“(His fashion sense) was pretty awesome, balls to the wall – I don’t fit in his suits, I’m too fat.”

Ringo Starr’s son, Zak Starkey, who also attended the red-carpet event, said the band remained “unbeatable”.

“It’s going to be great – I haven’t seen (the film) yet,” he said.

Zak Starkey (right), son of Ringo Starr (Yui Mok/PA)

“Remember, my dad was the greatest rock and roll drummer in the world. The music is great and it always will be great.”

Mr Starkey said he had not yet spoken about the documentary to his father but would do so when he had seen it.

Fellow musicians called the band’s influence “absolute”.

Former Oasis lead guitarist Noel Gallagher said: “They influenced everybody who influenced everybody else, who influenced everybody that came and went.

“Their influence is absolute.

“I don’t know a single guy playing the guitar or writing songs that wouldn’t cite the Beatles as an influence.

“And if he doesn’t, he’s undoubtedly going to be shit.”

The Beatles: Get Back will be released in three two-hour parts on Disney+ on November 25, 26, and 27.