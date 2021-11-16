Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Music industry welcomes scrapping of visas for short-term tours in Spain

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 11.00pm
The Libertines in concert in Ibiza (Luke Dyson/ BBC/PA)
The Libertines in concert in Ibiza (Luke Dyson/ BBC/PA)

The music industry has welcomed the decision of the Spanish government to scrap visa requirements for UK artists on short-term tours.

UK Music said the move, which means musicians and their crew will no longer require visas for engagements of less than 90 days, was a “big victory”.

The organisation described the visa requirements as “costly and bureaucratic barriers that threatened the industry’s talent pipeline”.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the decision was “really great news”.

“We’ve been working closely with the Spanish government to make touring easier – and they’ve just confirmed that musicians no longer need visas to go on short-term tours,” she said.

“21 Member States now offer visa & permit-free routes for touring performers. 6 more to go.”

UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin also welcomed the news but said problems still remained, including cabotage – the transport of goods or passengers between two places in the same country by a foreign operator.

“The lifting of visa restrictions by the Spanish government is a hugely welcome move,” he said.

“It marks a big victory for all our members and reflects all the effort we have put in trying to get rid of these barriers.

“However, it is important to remember that major issues still remain, particularly cabotage, which makes many tours impossible.

“We will continue to press the case with the Government here and with EU nations to remove all the costly and bureaucratic restrictions that remain when it comes to touring the EU.”

He added: “It is vital for our economy and exports that musicians and crew can tour freely, grow their fan base and share the very best of British music across Europe and the rest of the world.”

More from The Courier