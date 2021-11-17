Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Paul McCartney reveals how his perfect sandwich comes together

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 12.14pm Updated: November 17 2021, 1.24pm
Sir Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary McCartney (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney has revealed how his perfect sandwich comes together; using marmite, hummus and honey mustard.

The rock legend led comedian Romesh Ranganathan through the steps to make the snack during a conversation about new cookbook Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen.

“I do a very good sandwich,” he said.

“I take a bagel, I cut it in three.”

“Often you have two bagels, so now you cut it into six. So you’ve got a top and a bottom, a top and a bottom, and two middles.

“You can get three sandwiches out of that.”

The Beatles singer then explained the mechanics of the bagel – adding protective structural layers.

“So the bottom layer I put Marmite on and then I would put a little bit of lettuce, because I’m going to put hummus on but it’s going to go through the hole if I don’t put lettuce on,” he said.

“You might get a little sliced cheese on there, you might have one slice of tomato, then you might have a pickle or two.

“Then you go back to your lettuce barrier, because there’s another hole on the top remember, so you’ve got to protect it from that.

“Then I put on honey mustard.”

His daughter Mary McCartney added: “In a McCartney sandwich we are not afraid of a condiment.”

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen is available now.