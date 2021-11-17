Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bafta Scotland Awards confirms guests

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 2.54pm
Attendees for Bafta Scotland Awards 2021 have been announced ahead of the event on Saturday (Carlo Paloni/PA)
Attendees for this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony, which has been celebrating the country’s film, games and television industries since 1989, will take place at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow on Saturday.

Attendees confirmed so far include actor Dougray Scott, BBC Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, theatre director Cora Bissett and actress Abigail Lawrie.

Kirsty Wark
Kirsty Wark (Ian West/PA)

Other names include podcaster Claire Lim, TV presenter Jean Johannsson, drag queen Lawrence Chaney and actors such as David Carlyle, Jack Docherty, Joanna Vanderham, Lauren Lyle, Malachi Kirby, Mark Stanley, Marli Siu, Ncuti Gatwa, Sara Vickers, Sharon Rooney and Tamara Lawrence.

Joining the awards remotely as guest presenters are actors Brian Cox, Glenda Jackson, James McCardle and Mark Bonnar.

Scottish radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman will host the show alongside actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli.

Sanjeev Kohli
Sanjeev Kohli (Carlo Paloni/PA)

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome a live, specially invited audience of nominees – albeit a smaller one than usual – at this year’s awards and are thrilled to have such a fantastic list of guests joining us, representing the very best creative talent from across Scotland.

She said the ceremony will for the second year running be carbon-neutral and Albert-certified. Albert is an environmental organisation aimed at encouraging the TV and film industry to reduce its carbon footprint and offers free sustainable production training for news organisations.

“We look forward to recognising the outstanding achievements of all our nominees,” Ms MacLaverty added.

Backstage coverage of the event will begin at 4pm on Saturday with the ceremony live-streamed from 4.30pm on Bafta’s Facebook and YouTube channels, followed by a highlights show on BBC Scotland at 9.30pm.

