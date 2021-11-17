Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First look at Dame Helen Mirren as Israel’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 6.18pm
Helen Mirren as Golda Meir (Jasper Wolf/PA)
Helen Mirren as Golda Meir (Jasper Wolf/PA)

Academy award winner Dame Helen Mirren looks unrecognisable in the first pictures of her portrayal of Israel’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir.

Golda will tell the story behind Meir’s time in office, filled with drama and controversy, during the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Production of the film has commenced in the UK, overseen by Academy Award winning director Guy Nattiv.

Camille Cottin, who adapted Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag into French in Mouche, will star alongside Dame Helen as Lou Kaddar, Meir’s long-time personal assistant.

Rami Heuberger, will portray Meir’s minister of dfence, Moshe Dayan, and Lior Ashkenzi will take on the role of her chief of staff, David Elazar.

Golda’s cast also includes Ellie Piercy, Ed Stoppard, Rotem Keinan, Dvir Benedek, Dominic Mafham, Ben Caplan, Kit Rakusen, and Emma Davies.

Dame Helen described Meir as “a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader.

“It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life.

“I only hope I do her justice.”

Israeli-born Nattiv said he has long since been an admirer of Dame Helen.

“She has melted so brilliantly into Golda Meir’s character with incredible talent, intelligence, depth and emotion, doing justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman,” he said.

