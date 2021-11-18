Leona Lewis to star as guest on Christmas special of I Can See Your Voice

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leona Lewis will star as a special guest on the Christmas episode of the musical game show I Can See Your Voice.

The X Factor winner will join as a guest investigator on the festive special of the play-a-long singing game show, alongside the celebrity panel of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

The Christmas special will see the player, hoping to win a cash prize of £10,000, joined by broadcaster Gabby Logan and together they will guess who can and cannot sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them, without hearing them sing a note.

The celebrity panel will help the player along the way as the singers and imposters take part in a round of festive-themed lip-sync challenges.

Lewis, 36, has also teased in the announcement video that she may perform a festive tune during the episode.

During the Christmas special, the show’s host Paddy McGuinness asks the singer what her favourite Christmas song to perform is, and Lewis reveals: “I like Oh Holy Night, I like the kind of very intimate Christmas songs.”

McGuinness asks Carr if he was OK with that selection, to which the comedian replies: “I mean…. Last Christmas is what you want!”

Lewis quizzes Carr if that was his song of choice at Christmas, and he jokingly says: “I don’t sing! That’s my gift to everyone.”

The singer won the third series of The X Factor in 2006 and has since produced five studio albums, which included the hit singles Bleeding Love, Better In Time and Run.

I Can See Your Voice Christmas special will air on BBC One this Christmas.