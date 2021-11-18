Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Music

British indie artists to share £300,000 grant

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 12.05am
IDLES will receive funding (Tom Ham/PA)
IDLES will receive funding (Tom Ham/PA)

A total of 20 British indie artists have benefited from a grant of £300,000 in the latest round of a national funding scheme.

The money will be split between the recipients, including Bristol-based punks IDLES, indie rock band Black Country, New Road from London and Belfast-born electronic & techno producer Max Cooper.

The announcement by independent and major labels trade association the BPI comes as part of the Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) which has invested £4.3 million since its launch in 2015.

So far returns of over £51 million have been made.

The scheme is run in partnership between industry and the Government and exists to boost British music exports by supporting small to medium-sized music companies looking to grow their profiles internationally.

The 20 artists have been selected as part of the 20th round of the MEGS to reflect the broad diversity of British music across different genres, the BPI said.

Other recipients included Margate electro-pop artist, BABii; R’n’B performer Eloise; jazz-influenced London singer-songwriter Poppy Ajudha; Devon folk-guitarist John Smith; Welsh-born multi-instrumentalist and songwriter The Anchoress; and Scottish goth-glam band Walt Disco.

The BPI said the funding is needed to help the UK maintain its position as the second biggest exporter of recorded music as global competition intensifies.

Mike Freer, Minister for Exports at the Department for International Trade (DIT), said: “Our music industry is one of the UK’s strongest cultural and economic assets.

“Every year countless songs are written in the UK and performed around the world.

“We want to continue to make the most of the global opportunity to grow British music and DIT is proud to co-fund MEGS with industry to support independent labels and artists.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the BPI, Brit Awards & Mercury Prize, said: “British music faces more intense competition than ever before in a rapidly globalising streaming business.

“MEGS funding allows a broad range of brilliant independent artists – from rap to rock and electro to jazz – to boost their fan bases overseas and grow their global streaming income.

“MEGS is a great investment for the Government, returning 12 times its cost to the economy.

“The time is right for the Government to work with industry to expand it, so that more small British businesses and artists, from all round the country, can capitalise on the surge in streaming.”

